We Are One Seven LLC Grows Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,057 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 117.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP traded up $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.49. The company had a trading volume of 432,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,735. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.68. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $107.52. The company has a market capitalization of $134.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

About ConocoPhillips (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.