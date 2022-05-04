We Are One Seven LLC Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.8% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,943,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,070,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $32,946,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 8.8% during the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Broadcom by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $704.00 to $665.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $686.00 to $657.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In related news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total value of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 68 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded up $20.74 on Wednesday, hitting $601.91. 84,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $419.14 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $594.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $587.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

