We Are One Seven LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after acquiring an additional 58,424 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $215.35. 100,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,014,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.18. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.71 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

