We Are One Seven LLC Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $666,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $373,000.

BATS FLOT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,439 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.65. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

