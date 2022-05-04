Wedbush Weighs in on Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Floor & Decor in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.74. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

NYSE:FND opened at $83.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $153,975,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $96,997,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,524,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,314,000 after acquiring an additional 333,429 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,891,000 after acquiring an additional 332,953 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Floor & Decor (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.