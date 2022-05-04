West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $200,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $91.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.32. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.84 by $2.41. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.96 earnings per share. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WFG shares. CIBC upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.94.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

