Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,012 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $54.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.42. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.