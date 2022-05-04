Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Posts Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,500. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.471 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

WLKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 51,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

