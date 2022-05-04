Westpac Banking Corp Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.38.

HOG stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.13 and a 1 year high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

