Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.47

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.47 and last traded at C$1.55, with a volume of 94926 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.66. The stock has a market cap of C$272.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, hydrogen, and fuel storage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.