William Blair Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.10 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

CAT stock opened at $213.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after buying an additional 168,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,850 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,916 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

