Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $89.17

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $89.17, but opened at $85.00. Wingstop shares last traded at $88.80, with a volume of 10,281 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WING shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Get Wingstop alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.45 and a 200-day moving average of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donnie Upshaw sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.75, for a total value of $120,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wingstop by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.