Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% on a year-over-year basis.

XHR stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.34. 5,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,655. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $21.04.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares in the company, valued at $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 183,817 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

