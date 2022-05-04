Yakira Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,542 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at about $65,917,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,711,000 after buying an additional 82,416 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the third quarter valued at about $30,993,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 112.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 420,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,937,000 after buying an additional 222,681 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 382,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,092,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BST traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.58. 3,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,421. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $61.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

