Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,568,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,224. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.11. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.