Yakira Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNVTU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $1,482,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $2,479,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $14,168,000.

FNVTU traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.03. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,647. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on companies that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

