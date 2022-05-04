Yakira Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,009,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 53,491 shares during the period. Safeguard Scientifics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 6.12% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFE. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 94.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3,550.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SFE stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,424. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.98. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.45.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The asset manager reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Profile (Get Rating)

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

