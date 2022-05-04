Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,265 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Ferro worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Ferro by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 4,951,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,718,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,118,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,956 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,280,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,726,000 after purchasing an additional 177,859 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,335,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ferro by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,633,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 74,654 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ferro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FOE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Ferro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

FOE stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.01. The stock had a trading volume of 73,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,209. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $22.10.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $266.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.12 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Profile (Get Rating)

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas region. The company operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. It offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.