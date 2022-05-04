Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Acquires New Position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,306,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,568,451 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,391,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,200,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,586,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,155,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,936 shares during the period. 37.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $134,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NYSE ACHR traded down $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 58,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,236. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.01.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

