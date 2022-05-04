Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Buys Shares of 240 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 240 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $11.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $897.30. 388,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,447,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $943.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $988.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $980.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,472 shares of company stock valued at $348,476,910 over the last three months. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

