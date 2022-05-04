Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 2,322 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,386 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,140,808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $839,309,000 after buying an additional 1,336,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,502. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDOC. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $67.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 245,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,008,182. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.25.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

