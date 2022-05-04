Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 9,230 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 113.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,381,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $20,212,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 41.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,737,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the third quarter worth approximately $14,257,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 2,027 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $34,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,003. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $113,839.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,766 shares of company stock valued at $511,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,096. LendingClub Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.94.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.43 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 10.63%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 173.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

