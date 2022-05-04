Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Yum China were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Yum China by 59.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.92. 30,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,473. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 10.05%. Yum China’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Several research firms have issued reports on YUMC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Yum China Profile (Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.