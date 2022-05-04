Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Short Interest Update

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. 97 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,599. Yunhong CTI has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.65% of Yunhong CTI worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

