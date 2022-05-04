Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $115.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) to post $115.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Asana’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.00 million. Asana posted sales of $76.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asana will report full year sales of $529.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $528.80 million to $530.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $709.09 million, with estimates ranging from $683.30 million to $745.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.18 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 158.77% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Asana from $64.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Asana from $100.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.54.

Shares of NYSE ASAN traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.18. The stock had a trading volume of 247,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,844. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average of $69.34.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.91 per share, for a total transaction of $36,455,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,250,000 shares of company stock worth $135,227,500 and sold 29,692 shares worth $1,635,729. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $8,885,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Asana by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Asana by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Asana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

