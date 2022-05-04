Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) to Post $0.18 EPS

Equities analysts expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Conn’s reported earnings of $1.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CONN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Conn’s by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 4,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,439. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.99. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $373.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.29.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

