Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.79 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.50. 708,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,733. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 28.64%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

