Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Payoneer Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is ($0.04). Payoneer Global posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Payoneer Global will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.13) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Payoneer Global.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.29 million. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYO. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.42. 82,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Payoneer Global has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYO. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

