Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) to report sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Portillo’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.91 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Portillo’s will report full year sales of $597.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.33 million to $607.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $674.00 million, with estimates ranging from $661.07 million to $683.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Portillo’s.

Get Portillo's alerts:

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $138.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PTLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portillo’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Portillo’s from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTLO traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,879,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,544. Portillo’s has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.45.

Portillo’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portillo’s (PTLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portillo's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillo's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.