Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to Post $0.32 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) will report $0.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Shaw Communications’ earnings. Shaw Communications posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shaw Communications.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after buying an additional 40,885 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,431,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,595,000 after buying an additional 204,598 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 11,746 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 197,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 157,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 239,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.96. 1,132,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,809. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

