Zacks: Analysts Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.15). iHeartMedia posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of IHRT traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.83. 631,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,148. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $28.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95.

In other news, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global purchased 17,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $270,188.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,349,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,562,748.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 453,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.79 per share, with a total value of $8,521,189.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,557,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,959,032.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,693,317 shares of company stock worth $29,514,804. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHRT. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 53,041 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 44.9% during the third quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 193,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 593,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 67,439 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iHeartMedia (Get Rating)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.