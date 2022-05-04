Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $23.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.99.

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLF traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,230,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,891,598. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.