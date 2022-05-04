Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.99 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.72 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $23.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $26.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $20.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $24.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.32). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis.
In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,261.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 9,755 shares of company stock worth $252,359. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CLF traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,230,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,891,598. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.48.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
