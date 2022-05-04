Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Earnings of $3.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.03 and the highest is $3.32. United Parcel Service posted earnings of $3.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.00.

UPS opened at $178.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $202.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $175.22 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

In other news, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,883. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

