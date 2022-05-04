Zacks: Brokerages Expect Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) will announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Canoo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Canoo posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Canoo will report full year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Canoo.

Get Canoo alerts:

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,684. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. Canoo has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.22.

In related news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 10,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $68,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canoo by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,518,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Canoo by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,349,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,450,000 after purchasing an additional 636,066 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 816,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter valued at $4,091,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 455,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canoo (Get Rating)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canoo (GOEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.