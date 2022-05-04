Zacks: Brokerages Expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Esports Entertainment Group posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.36). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The company had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 115.86% and a negative return on equity of 44.43%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esports Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 422.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Esports Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GMBL remained flat at $$0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday. 358,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.07. Esports Entertainment Group has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $13.74.

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an iGaming and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates Vie.bet, an esports focused platform; Sportnation.bet, an online sportsbook and casino; iDefix, a casino-platform; Bethard, an online sportsbook and casino; Vie.gg, an online esports wagering website; and ggCircuit, a local area network center management software for managing mission critical functions, such as game licensing and payments.

