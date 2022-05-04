Zacks: Brokerages Expect EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($0.39). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVgo.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EVGO. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 4th quarter worth $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in EVgo by 9,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after buying an additional 1,595,382 shares during the period. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $9.14 on Friday. EVgo has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.84.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

