Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.30. New Mountain Finance also reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $68.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

NMFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 13,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 333,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,451. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.60. New Mountain Finance has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

