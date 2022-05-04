Zacks: Brokerages Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Semtech reported earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Semtech.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.27.

SMTC stock traded up $3.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.17.

In other news, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 6,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $490,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,604,692. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,066,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after purchasing an additional 517,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,739,000 after purchasing an additional 510,313 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Semtech (SMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.