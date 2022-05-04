Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $876.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) will report sales of $876.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $914.08 million and the lowest is $846.16 million. Valvoline reported sales of $701.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.72 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a return on equity of 536.80% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VVV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVV. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC raised its position in Valvoline by 2.6% in the first quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 14,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Valvoline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Valvoline by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

VVV traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,530. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.31. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

