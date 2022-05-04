Zacks Investment Research Lowers SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSPPF. BNP Paribas cut SSP Group to a hold rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $291.67.

OTCMKTS SSPPF opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

