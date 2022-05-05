-$0.03 EPS Expected for Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.06). Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INVE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Identiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Identiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $223,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 67,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.61 per share, for a total transaction of $853,331.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,455,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,965,204.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 184,546 shares of company stock worth $2,625,195. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in Identiv during the third quarter worth $5,158,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 32,327 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,377,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INVE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.57. Identiv has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $285.92 million, a PE ratio of -1,260.00 and a beta of 1.71.

About Identiv (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.