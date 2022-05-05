-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Origin Materials’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Origin Materials will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Origin Materials.

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03.

ORGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Origin Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Origin Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ ORGN traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.42. 1,074,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,556. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Origin Materials has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 107.76, a quick ratio of 107.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Charles Drucker bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Boon Sim bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $127,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Origin Materials by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Origin Materials by 1,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Origin Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Origin Materials by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

