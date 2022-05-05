$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Ooma reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $50.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.97 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.08.

Ooma stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.40 and a beta of 0.67. Ooma has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

