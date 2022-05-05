-$0.14 EPS Expected for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is ($0.89). Sunrun also reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.74) to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.38). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,930 shares of company stock worth $1,213,056 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 294,725 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after purchasing an additional 273,965 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 84,966 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RUN traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.10. 213,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,476,736. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

