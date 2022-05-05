-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALNA shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 80,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 56,500 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.97. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.45.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and gout in the setting of advanced chronic kidney disease.

