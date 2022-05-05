$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.44. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

KREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

KREF traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $19.39. The company had a trading volume of 16,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,871. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average is $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 409.61 and a current ratio of 409.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rollins Financial bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $494,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 305.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 940,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,729 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,321,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 241.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

