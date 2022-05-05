-$0.57 EPS Expected for Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonendo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.53). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonendo will report full-year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sonendo.

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 million.

SONX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sonendo in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.15.

Shares of NYSE:SONX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 220,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,445. Sonendo has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONX. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sonendo in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonendo Company Profile

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

