$0.58 EPS Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $1.90. United Airlines posted earnings of ($3.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 114.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $9.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover United Airlines.
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.21) by ($0.03). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 73.54% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, EVP Torbjorn J. Enqvist sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $456,837.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.
UAL stock traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.90. 15,517,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,847,031. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.54 and a 1-year high of $60.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24.
United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.
