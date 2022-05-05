-$0.70 EPS Expected for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AnaptysBio’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the lowest is ($1.11). AnaptysBio reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,400%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AnaptysBio.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($3.41). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.30 million.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded down $3.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 7,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,237. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $595.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

