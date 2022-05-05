$0.72 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the lowest is $0.71. Fortive reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full-year earnings of $3.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

NYSE:FTV traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.08. 5,269,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,819. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $56.06 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Fortive by 10.8% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fortive by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

